Sheila Dikshit’s last rites today at 2:30 pm, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay last tribute to former CM: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s cremation was to be done with full state honours at the Nigambodh ghat. A number of political leaders from different parties attended the last rites of the for former CM and Congress leader who died due to a heart attack on Monday.
Previously in the day, Sheila Dikshit’s mortal remains were brought to AICC headquarters at the 24 Akbar road where all the party leaders and cadres paid a tribute to her. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, many political leaders from different political parties paid their tribute to the veteran Congress leader.
The reports said that her body will be shifted to the Congress headquarters at around 12: 15 pm and will be kept there till 1:30 pm for people to pay the last homage. At 2:30 pm, her body will be taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium to perform her last rites, the Delhi Congress said.
Her son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit has told the ANI that her body will be cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine as she had wished. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet declared a two-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit’s death.
Sheila Dikshit, one of the longest-serving chief ministers in Delhi, made Delhi what it is today. From Delhi metros, highways and public transport, it is Dikshit, who should be credited for transforming the national capital’s future.
She served Delhi as Chief Minister for 15 years and was also appointed as Kerala’s Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months. In 2013, she was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Sheila Dikshit’s Last Rites
The mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit have been moved to the Congress headquarters from her residence. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their last tribute to former Delhi CM and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit at the Congress headquarters.
Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi for a long tenure of 15 years, she also had been out of power for a tenure of 6 years. She also worked with many BJP leaders and with NDA and UPA.