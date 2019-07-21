Sheila Dikshit's last rites today at 2:30 pm, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay last tribute to former CM: The Delhi government has announced 2-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit's death. Her last rites will be performed today at around 2:30 pm at the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium.

Sheila Dikshit’s last rites today at 2:30 pm, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay last tribute to former CM: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s cremation was to be done with full state honours at the Nigambodh ghat. A number of political leaders from different parties attended the last rites of the for former CM and Congress leader who died due to a heart attack on Monday.

Previously in the day, Sheila Dikshit’s mortal remains were brought to AICC headquarters at the 24 Akbar road where all the party leaders and cadres paid a tribute to her. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, many political leaders from different political parties paid their tribute to the veteran Congress leader.

The reports said that her body will be shifted to the Congress headquarters at around 12: 15 pm and will be kept there till 1:30 pm for people to pay the last homage. At 2:30 pm, her body will be taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium to perform her last rites, the Delhi Congress said.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah pays tribute to former Delhi CM and Senior Congress leader #SheilaDixit who passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/n27WtZgjOH — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pays tribute to former Delhi CM and Senior Congress leader #SheilaDixit who passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/Ta5dPRDxft — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Her son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit has told the ANI that her body will be cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine as she had wished. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet declared a two-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit’s death.

Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. She will be accorded a state funeral. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 20, 2019

Sheila Dikshit, one of the longest-serving chief ministers in Delhi, made Delhi what it is today. From Delhi metros, highways and public transport, it is Dikshit, who should be credited for transforming the national capital’s future.

She served Delhi as Chief Minister for 15 years and was also appointed as Kerala’s Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months. In 2013, she was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Sheila Dikshit’s Last Rites

The mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit have been moved to the Congress headquarters from her residence. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their last tribute to former Delhi CM and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit at the Congress headquarters.

Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani & former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pay tribute to former BJP Delhi President Mange Ram Garg, who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Edg6kQLSAP — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Delhi: Mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit being taken from her residence in Nizamuddin to Congress Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/T80zxxH3eh — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to former Delhi CM and Senior Congress leader #SheilaDixit, at Congress Headquarter pic.twitter.com/lBbBa4SJnD — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi for a long tenure of 15 years, she also had been out of power for a tenure of 6 years. She also worked with many BJP leaders and with NDA and UPA.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App