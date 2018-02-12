The chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi said AIMPLB should be banned for its radicalised ideology. He said the major decisions related to Muslims in India are taken by these terror organisations spoiling the atmosphere of the country. Backing Salman Nadvi, Rizvi said Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya.

A day after senior Muslim cleric Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadvi was expelled from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday, Wasim Rizvi, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has termed AIMPLB a “branch of terror organisations” operating in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said the major decisions related to Muslims in India are taken by these terror organisations spoiling the atmosphere of the country.

Rizvi said AIMPLB should be banned for its radicalised ideology. Backing Nadvi for supporting the construction of Ram Mandir, he said, “Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya, and the only way is for Muslims to build their mosque in some other disputed land”. Nadvi had suggested shifting of the site of the mosque to settle the dispute, which drew a lot of criticism from the AIMPLB working committee.

On Saturday, a meeting was called by the apex body of Indian Muslims to discuss the matter and members had also suggested that Nadvi be expelled from the Board. However, Salman Nadvi defended his formula by saying this would ensure peace and communal harmony. He alleged that there is a dictatorship in the board and few people are controlling it.