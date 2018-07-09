A day after All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced that it is planning to open Sharia courts in all districts of the country, Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Monday slammed the Muslims' highest decision making body, saying that there is no place for Sharia courts in the country. He also questioned the AIMPLB authority to demand parallel courts across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi on Monday slammed the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its plan to open Sharia courts in all districts of the country. Speaking to media, Rizvi said that judges are appointed on the basis of the constitution in India, so there is no place for Sharia courts in the country. Questioning the authority of Muslims’ highest decision-making body, he said that who is AIMPLB to set up parallel courts across the country. Rizvi also demanded that all leaders of AIMPLB should be booked under sedition law.

“There is a constitution in India, judges are appointed on basis of that. There is no place for Sharia courts in India. Who is Muslim Personal Law Board to set up parallel courts? This is sedition, ” Wasim Rizvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The AIMPLB said it will take up the matter of Shariat courts for discussion at a meeting in New Delhi on July 15.

His remarks came a day after he triggered a controversy, saying that Muslims who keep moustache without board are extremists and look scary. In a video message posted on social media, Rizvi said that Muslims who sport a moustache without a beard look scary and such Muslims are extremists and Islamic fundamentalists and are known to promote terror across the world.

The BJP criticised the AIMPLB demand to open Sharia courts in all districts of the country, saying that there is one law in the country which everyone has to follow.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More