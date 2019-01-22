Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi says that Muslim students should be allowed to enrol themselves in madrassas after the completion of their high school career.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi created a controversy after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to shut madrasas across the country as ISIS ideology is being promoted there to influence the students, the ANI reported on Tuesday. In his letter to the PM, Rizvi says if the primary madrasas aren’t closed, more than 50 per cent of the Muslim population will become supporters of the ISIS ideology after a gap of 15 years.

Mentioning about how the ISIS has established its foothold in Kashmir, Rizvi says the international terror organisation is targetting children as they are easy prey for it. In the name of spreading Islamic education by providing financial help, Muslim students are being segregated from other religions, the Shia Waqf Board Chairman said.

Rizvi suggests that Muslim students, after the completion of their high school career, should be allowed to enrol themselves in madrassas.

A few people had trolled Rizvi after he slammed radical Muslims who show their love with the flag of Pakistan in the name of Islam and are claiming the land of Ayodhya temple as Babri mosque. Earlier, Rizvi had slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) plan to open Sharia courts in all districts of the country.

