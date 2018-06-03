Parts of Shillong have been burning in the fire of violence that erupted following an altercation between a Khasi boy and Punjabi women on Thursday. Protestors set shops on fire, damaged homes and pelted stones at the security personnel. According to reports, the clashes are the result of a long-standing demand from sections of the Khasi society to get resident of Shillong’s ‘Punjabi Lane’ evicted from the area.

Following an altercation between a Khasi boy and Punjabi women that took place on Thursday in Them Iew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement in Shillong, violence erupted in parts of the state which has been continuing from last three days, a report said. The Meghalaya government declared a seven-hour night curfew across the city and the Internet services were remained suspended on Saturday. Peter S Dkhar, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, told IANS yesterday that curfew is being imposed because “there is a likelihood that breach of the peace may spread to other parts of the city”.

Apparently, the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the violence that began on Thursday. According to reports, the clashes are the result of a long-standing demand from sections of the Khasi society to get resident of Shillong’s ‘Punjabi Lane’ evicted from the area.

“Since the 1980s, they (Khasis) have been calling us illegal settlers and asking for us to be shifted out of this place. But we have been living here forever and we will stay here. That is our stand. Though several political leaders have over the years spoken of rehabilitating us to some other location, we have never seen anything concrete. It has just been empty talk,” Indian Express quoted Gurjeet Singh, general secretary of the Gurudwara Committee of Punjabi Lane as saying.

There were also clashes between police and a mob that started stone-pelting. Police fired teargas shell and carried out baton charge as the unruly mob attacked them with stones between Mawkhar and Motphran.

“The situation is very tense in the area. We have arrested a number of stone pelters and many of the policemen have been injured after they were hit by stones,” Davies Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told the news agency.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other Cabinet ministers met with residents of the troubled areas on Saturday. They also met with Khasi community elders and discussed the law and order situation in the city.

