As clashes continued between stone-pelters and security forces for the 4th straight night in Shillong on Sunday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma claimed that certain people were funding the protests and added that evidence of alcohol and money being supplied to fuel violence had been found. Sangma Stressed that the violence was over a local issue and it was not communal in nature. He also said that the violence was limited to a particular locality not the entire city of Shillong.

Shillong has witnessed violence since Thursday following a clash triggered by a scuffle between a Khasi boy and a Sikh Woman in a Punjab settlement with over 350 households in Them lew Mawlong.

Speaking to the media here, Sangma said, “There are individuals who were picked up and they have confessed that they had been given money to take part in this agitation… We are already on the job of finding out where the money is coming from.”

Meanwhile, a team of Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) leaders from Delhi visited the Meghalayan capital in view of the clashes between the two communities leaving at least 10 people injured.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities of the East Khasi Hills had relaxed the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm to allow churchgoers to attend Sunday services.

During a press Conference, Sangma said that it was an entirely local issue that happened to involve two particular communities, but it was not a communal thing.

He added that communal colour was being added by people with vested interest and a section of the media outside the state.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also announced that he was rushing a 4-member team led by Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to Shillong. As per reports, the team would make ground assessment of the situation in the troubled areas and will make efforts to extend all possible help to the Sikh community there.

As the city is on the boil, Congress has blamed the state government for the situation and attributed the violence to the reaction of people to abject failure of the state government.

