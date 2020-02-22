Shilpa Shinde is a Television actress who is popularly known for her drama Bhabhi, more interestingly she was winner 0 BiggB0ss 11 show and gained soo much popularity after coming out of the house she has worked in many Tv serials and earned huge respect among the audience. Her husband was also part of his Tv journey and they have done together the show but her marriage did not work as she was no meeting the needs of his family, she inspires many women as how she played the game and being depressed due to his personal problems, she inspiration for everyone who thinks we are not enough good.
What is the age of ?
Shilpa Shinde is running in her early 40s (age 42)
What is the date of birth of ?
She is very bold and looks more good in traditional wear, this Diva’s birth date is 28 August 1977.
What is the height of ?
Shilpa Shinde talking about her height she is 5.4 and looks more attractive.
What is the weight of ?
Shilpa Shinde is beautiful and extraordinary she weighs 65 Kgs
What is 's net worth?
Shilpa Shinde costs 35000 for per episode and her net worth is around $2 million.
What is the name of 's first boyfriend?
Earlier she was linked up with Romit Raj and then got married to him and got separated.
What is the name of 's Husband?
Romit Raj was his husband but they got separated now she is single.
Which is 's first movie?
Shilpa Shinde first movie is Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, she did item song in the movie.
What are the hit songs of ?
Shilpa Shinde hit item song is Maro Line.
What are the top movies of ?
Shilpa Shinde Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi was her top movie .