Shimla: Clashes Erupt Over ‘Illegal’ Mosque; Police Barricades Tossed in Violent Confrontation

On Wednesday, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, witnessed heightened tensions as hundreds of protesters clashed with police over an alleged illegal mosque construction. The confrontation unfolded in the Dhalli area, where demonstrators, including many women, voiced their opposition through chants and slogans. In a dramatic turn, some protesters attempted to breach police barricades, leading to a standoff. The police responded with water cannons and minimal force to disperse the crowd.

Protest Origins and Claims

The unrest was sparked by Hindu groups who organized the protest against what they allege is the illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. The rally brought together a large number of individuals from various parts of the region, expressing their grievances through chants and demonstrations.

Government and Political Reactions

Naresh Chauhan, Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, responded to the situation, asserting that the BJP was attempting to politicize the issue. Chauhan emphasized that the matter was one of law and order rather than a Hindu-Muslim conflict.

“All the people that have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on BJP tickets… The BJP wants to make this a national issue but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law and order situation and the law will take its course… The CM has said that any action that needs to be taken related to any unauthorized construction, will be taken… Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support… The government has said that they will keep a track record of the people coming from outside, to make sure that there are no bad elements,” Chauhan stated.

Chauhan further elaborated that the real issue was unauthorized construction, and linking it to mosque controversy was misguided. He noted that local support for the protest was lacking, and social media efforts to mobilize public opinion had not succeeded.

Opposition Criticizes Government

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, criticized the Sukhu government for its handling of the situation. Thakur argued that the government’s delay in addressing the alleged illegal construction had contributed to public agitation.

“Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. There have hardly been any community conflicts here. But, now the situation has emerged, the government should have taken active measures against it, and people are agitated because of the delay. The sentiments of the Hindus and the local people must be respected… Imposing BNSS 163 is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people… There should be peaceful protests within the limits of the law. I urge the government that if it is an unauthorized construction, then this problem should be solved soon,” Thakur said.

Police Measures and Prohibitory Orders

In response to the escalating situation, heavy police forces were stationed at the Dhalli tunnel to maintain order. On Tuesday, the police had already imposed prohibitory orders in the Sanjauli locality to preempt further disturbances.

District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap explained that the prohibitory orders were issued to ensure public peace and order, and they were effective from 7:00 AM to 11:59 PM on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated that while the right to peaceful protest is upheld, it must not lead to property damage or public disorder.