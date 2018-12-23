Shimla man booked for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi on Facebook: A Shimla man has found himself in legal trouble after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra. The Congress president had gone for a relaxing holiday in the hill town after his party's good performance in three Hindi heartland states and hectic campaigning for polls in five states.

Shimla man booked for making derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi on Facebook: A Shimla man has found himself in legal trouble after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra. The Himachal Pradesh Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranbir Singh Negi on a complaint filed by Himachal Youth Congress president Manish Thakur for allegedly making the derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister, who were in the state capital earlier this week on a holiday. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including sections 295 A and 505 (2).

Section 295A deals with the offence of committing deliberate and malicious acts aimed at outraging religious feelings while 505 (2) pertains to the crime of statements creating or promoting enmity or ill-will between classes of persons. Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said the FIR has been lodged and the accused will be arrested soon. Negi on December 21 had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister in his Facebook post uploaded in Hindi.

The Congress wrested Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent assembly elections, in a big boost for the party ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

