Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for Lok Sabha elections 2019: In a presser today, Maharastra CM Devendra Fadnvais, BJP chief Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Udhhav Thackrey announced to continue the alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Briefing the media, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that both the top leaders have taken the decision in the interest of the nation and they believe that NDA will come to power in 2019 again. Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and the BJP will contest on 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. He added that BJP is in full support of Uddhav Thackeray’s demand for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. The saffron party has been making continuous efforts to acquire 67 acres of land for the temple trust.

Maharashtra CM also made it clear that this alliance is for the Lok Sabha elections only and for Maharashtra assembly elections, they will hold discussions with other allies too. Both the major parties, BJP and Shiv Sena will fight on an equal number of seats and will leave some seats for other allies.

BJP President Amit Shah said that the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is confident of winning 45 seats out of total 48 seats in Maharashtra in upcoming Lok Sabha elections which are due to be held after a few months.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray told the media that Shiv Sena and BJP alliance is for continuous from last 30 years. For 25 years, both parties stood united and for 5 years there was some confusion, but as the CM said, Shiv Sena provided guidance to government time to time to take important decisions.

