Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticised his senior ally BJP over the delay in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Shiv Sena chief said people won’t trust BJP again as the party was doing nothing for Ram temple construction but blaming Congress. He further said temple in Ayodhya was merely an election jumla (idiom) for the BJP, just like Rs 15 lakh in each account. Addressing party workers at Shiv Sena convention on Sunday, Udhhav Thackeray also questioned Centre’s upper caste quota move, saying that if the Modi government really wants to help financially weaker section, those who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh should be exempted from taxes.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena: If you really want to help financially weaker section, then why don’t you exempt those below ₹8 lakhs per annum income from paying taxes? You have given reservations but have you calculated or considered the actual way of implementing reservations? pic.twitter.com/QvWp8pWRRO — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2019

Calling it a hasty decision, the Shiv Sena chief said the BJP government doesn’t know the actual way of implementing reservation. His remarks on quota move come a day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to 124th Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent quota to the economic weaker section of the general category. While addressing the BJP convention at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, PM Modi said 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to the general category will boost the confidence of new India.

On the Ram temple issue, PM Modi has made it clear that the BJP government would wait for the judicial process to get over. He said the judicial process was being slowed down by Congress lawyers who were creating obstructions in the Supreme Court.

