Shiv Sena's Goa spokesperson, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, in a statement has demanded the President's rule be imposed in Goa as the state is facing some major issues with the mining industry. Last month, Supreme Court had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in 2015.

In the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar from Goa, the state has been left ‘headless’, said Sena’s Goa spokesperson, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik, in a statement. In his statement, Naik demanded the President’s rule be imposed in Goa as the state is facing some major issues with the mining industry. She further added that no one has the authority to take actions on key issues, like the impending crisis in the mining industry. Manohar Parrikar left for the United States last week for medical treatment.

She further raised the issue of mining industries that are on the verge to shut down, and there is no one to speak for the interest of people dependent on it. Last month, Supreme Court had quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in 2015. The apex court has given the mining lease holders time till March 15, to manage their affairs. these mining leaseholders have been granted a second renewal in violation of its previous directions.

Without renewed mining leases, the industries are directed to stop all the mining operation with effect from March 16. In her statement, Naik alleged that the people working in the mining industries are getting false promises after meeting the delegations in Delhi. Talking about the three-member committee formed by Parrikar before leaving Goa, Naik Alleged, “No solution has been provided to their problems and certainly, in the current situation, we can’t expect a solution from the cabinet advisory committee which is the least bothered about people.” the Shiv Sena also said that the state needed President’s rule so that the Centre could take over and provide relief to people dependent on the mining industry.

