Shiv Sena Leader Arrested For Allegedly Aiding Son In Fatal BMW Hit-and-Run Case

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a speeding BMW car, owned by a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader, struck a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. The incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, has led to the arrest of the car owner, Rajesh Shah, and his driver, while his son, Mihir Shah, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, remains at large.

Incident Details

The accident took place at approximately 5:25 am on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, were returning from Crawford Market when their scooter was hit from behind by the speeding BMW. The impact threw them onto the car’s bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for nearly two kilometers before being thrown onto the road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Police Actions and Investigation

The Worli Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mihir Shah. Despite Mihir’s absconding, a Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country, and six police teams have been deployed to locate him. Rajesh Shah and the driver have been arrested for allegedly assisting Mihir post-accident.

Eyewitness Accounts and Aftermath

Local residents rushed Kaveri to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Pradeep Nakhwa, who suffered leg injuries, lamented that his wife might have survived had the driver shown some humanity and stopped the car.

Legal Proceedings

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, causing grievous hurt, and tampering with evidence. Additionally, they face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving and failing to report the accident.

Political Reactions

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that the law would take its course and that there would be no favoritism in the investigation. He assured that the police would act impartially. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray called for strict action against the accused and highlighted the need for more visible policing on Mumbai’s roads to prevent such incidents.

Evidence and Current Status

CCTV footage from a bar in Juhu, where Mihir allegedly consumed alcohol before the accident, and other cameras capturing the accident have been collected by the police as part of the evidence. The authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend Mihir Shah and ensure justice for the victim and her family.