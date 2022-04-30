Harish Singla, the leader of the Shiv Sena was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday in connection with clashes between Shiv Sena members and pro-Khalistani activists in Patiala

Harish Singla, the leader of the Shiv Sena was arrested by Punjab Police on Friday in connection with clashes between Shiv Sena members and pro-Khalistani activists in Patiala on Friday.

The police had to fire up to 15 rounds of fire to get the situation under control after the two parties flung stones at each other and even displayed swords.

Singla’s arrest follows a high-level meeting hosted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just hours prior.

According to a statement released by Punjab CM office, Mann has ordered an immediate investigation into the event and told the police department that no one responsible for the violence should be spared.

A curfew has been enforced in Patiala, Punjab, following violent skirmishes between two groups that left four people injured.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala Nanak Singh, four persons were hurt in the clash.

Clash erupted on Friday afternoon as the Shiv Sena marched near the city’s Kali Mata temple. Stones were hurled and swords were flashed.

The SSP also informed the groups that they did not have permission to participate in the processions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, meanwhile, asked people to support law and order at all costs, as well as the long-standing traditions of love, peace, fraternity, and harmony.