Earlier, Thackeray had announced his Ayodhya visit during Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai. He is scheduled to visit the site on November 25.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday made a scathing remark on the Modi-led NDA government over the ordinance to enable the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Raut said that bhakts had brought down the Babri mosque in 17 minutes, when needed and asked how much more time BJP required now to bring a law to build the temple.

Interestingly, the comments have come ahead of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. On Thursday, Uddhav himself had hit out at BJP saying that the Ram temple is raked up before every election and people will not be fooled again with the slogan of Mandir wahi banayenge.

“Humne 17 minute mein Babri tod di, to kanoon banane mein kitna time lagta hai?Rashtrapati Bhawan se lekar UP tak BJP ki sarkar hai. Rajya Sabha mein aise bahot sansad hai jo Ram mandir ke saath khade rahenge,jo virodh karega uska desh mai ghumna mushkil hoga ( (We took down the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, but how much time does it take to bring in a law? The BJP is both in the Centre and in UP. There are a lot of MPs in the Rajya sabha who will support the cause of Ram temple. The ones who will oppose it will find it difficult to live in the country),” Sanjay Raut was quoted by ANI as saying.

Humne 17 minute mein Babri tod di, to kanoon banane mein kitna time lagta hai?Rashtrapati Bhawan se lekar UP tak BJP ki sarkar hai. Rajya Sabha mein aise bahot sansad hai jo Ram mandir ke saath khade rahenge,jo virodh karega uska desh mai ghumna mushkil hoga:Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/62zlo0eZJ5

Earlier, Thackeray had announced his Ayodhya visit during Sena’s Dussehra rally in Mumbai. He is scheduled to visit the site on November 25. As per the political experts, Sena wants to increase its presence in Uttar Pradesh through the upset Hindus, raking up the Ram temple issue.

Uddhav had earlier given a new slogan — ‘Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar’ (first the temple, then the government). There are also reports of Sene planning to contest the elections in the upcoming general elections in Uttar Pradesh.

