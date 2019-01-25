Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut bats for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Raut's statement apparently indicates that all is not well with the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and the Sena and the Congress are inching closer towards each other ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut bats for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s trump card in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said. Raut’s statement apparently indicates that all is not well with the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and the Sena and the Congress are inching closer towards each other ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (January 23, 2019) appointed 47-year old Priyanka as the AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East. Prior to that, Priyanka was working behind the scenes for the party and this move by Congress confirmed her official entry into active politics.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on his statement that Rahul Gandhi doesn't give false assurances & the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Till now, he has not as he is not in power; Congress has appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the right time. She is a trump card for Congress. pic.twitter.com/7SaRzsgBvy — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

On January 24, Sanjay Raut had heaped praise on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for appointing Priyanka as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. Raut said Rahul Gandhi has taken a good decision as the Congress will be benefitted from this and the people of the country always had a relationship with Gandhi family. The Sena leader also said Indira’s legacy will always remain in this country.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed Congress Gen Secy for UP East: It's a good decision by Rahul Gandhi, ppl of India always had a relation with Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi's legacy will always remain in this country, Congress will benefit from this. (23-1) pic.twitter.com/AX6qMONVr8 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

Showering praises on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an interview, Raut had said that he liked the Congress president as a politician and this is not the first time he was saying this. Earlier, Shiv Sena had applauded Rahul Gandhi for hugging PM Modi and aggressive speech.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has cut short her USA visit and is likely to return to India on January 29, 2019. She will take charge as Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East on February 1, 2019.

