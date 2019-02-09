BJP-led-NDA government headed by Narendra Modi was criticised for not taking up the issue of Ram Mandir seriously. Recently RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the construction of temple would commence after Lok Sabha polls. The editorial criticised Bhagwat for putting the Ram Mandir issue on the back burner

After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) passed a resolution at its Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj last week saying it would not discuss the Ram Mandir issue till the Lok Sabha elections were over, the Bharatiya Janata Party has landed in a rift like situation with Shiv Sena as its mouthpiece Saamna taunted the BJP for deliberately delaying Ram Mandir construction. The Shiv Sena accused the government of not taking the Ram Mandir construction as its priority, hence leading to a delay. It embroiled the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too and accused them of being equal culprits in Ram Mandir construction delay.

BJP-led-NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticised for not taking up the issue of Ram Mandir seriously. Recently RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the construction of temple would commence after Lok Sabha polls. The editorial criticised Bhagwat as well for putting the Ram Mandir issue on the back burner. It looped in VHP too and criticised that the same stand was taken 2 days ago by the Hindu outfit. It said that Sangh’s stance on the issue was meant to support the Modi-led-NDA government so that it could contest for the 2019 polls without any pressure.

