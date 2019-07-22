Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna demands to impose President's Rule in Karnataka or conduct re-elections: Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna on Monday demanded the Centre to impose the President's Rule in Karnataka or to conduct re-elections in the state.

Shiv Sena has called out on the Centre over the ongoing political drama in Karnataka. While demanding the imposition of President’s rule in the state, the Shiv Sena noted that re-elections be held to allow the people of the state to decide who will form the next government in the state. The party made the statement in its mouthpiece Saamna in which it criticised Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for clinging on to power. The editorial further predicted that it would be tough to say that the political crisis in the state would come to an end on Monday.

The Shiv Sena has further said that the real winners in the ongoing political dilemma are the rebel MLAs as the Supreme Court has accepted their request to miss the trust vote. The rebel MLAs would not follow any consequences to skip the trust vote under the anti-defection law.

The editorial in Saamna further accused Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Assembly Speaker Ramesh and Kumaraswamy of wasting the time of the Assembly with their manoeuvres. The editorial further attacked Kumaraswamy saying he would not hold the trust vote anytime soon as he wants to remain in the power.

Shiv Sena further asked Kumaraswamy to resign as chief minister as per the rules of democracy. The Shiv Sena noted that the rebel MLAs stepped down from their posts while exercising their constitutional rights. Also, if any of the MLAs have resigned under any pressure then the Speaker has the power to reject the resignation, Sena added.

The editorial further added that an investigation should be ordered into the matter to find whether the MLAs resigned voluntarily or there was any pressure, however, the process would again put a hold on the fate of Karnataka.

