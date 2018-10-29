Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out on the Narendra Modi government and called the PM's Make in India scheme as an employment scam. Sanjay Raut said Prime Minister, Finance Minister and other BJP leaders claim that India is the fastest growing economy in the world, but the figures of employment exchange did not match.

BJP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has again roar against the Narendra Modi government. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the Make in India scheme as an employment scam. In Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, Sanjay Raut wrote that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have been continuously asserting that India was the fastest growing economy in the world, but the figure says a different story.

Sanjay Raut said if the figure shared by ministers are said to be right then India should be the most attractive destination for the youngsters. “It is also being said that foreign investors are queuing up to invest in India. But, all of these do not reflect on employment generation. It means there is some scam pertaining to the figures given on employment generation.

In his weekly column, Sanjay Raut said that the Prime Minister claims the record of one crore employments generated in last 4 years, under his regime, but what about those 40 lakh people who lost their jobs due to demonetisation. “The agriculture sector, which used to generate the highest employment, has been destroyed completely,” said Shiv Sena MP.

Sanjay Raut added that the farmers’ economy has been collapsed after the ban on cow slaughtering. This government has been doing this in the name of religion, which does not provide food and work.

He lashed out saying people who question this government for failures are labelled as anti-nationals and BJP spokespersons offer them visa for Pakistan.

