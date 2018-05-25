Shiv Sena, which had earlier announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on its own and not with the BJP, said that it will join the Grand Alliance of Opposition parties if a proposal comes. The party chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the BJP has lost its credibility after it failed to fulfil the promises it made. He further alleged that the saffron party is no longer saffron as anyone with money can join it, PTI reported.

Days after the Opposition parties joined hands in Karnataka to rule out the BJP from Karnataka, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said that the party was open for joining for any anti-BJP alliance. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant asserted that the party was open to form an alliance with the Opposition parties if a proposal comes. However, the party had earlier announced that it will contest 2019 Lok Sabha election on its own and not with the BJP after the party failed to fulfil its promises.

“If a proposal comes, naturally we’ll think about it and party chief will take a decision on it,” Sawant was quoted as saying. He further added that the final decision on any such proposal is in the hands of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Right now, it’s not a question of being a part of a grand alliance. The government failed miserably to deliver acche din which it promised. Therefore, we have to defeat them for which we should come together,” Sawant said. On being asked that whether the party is open to a grand alliance to defeat BJP, the Sena leader clearly said,”we are open”.

Meanwhile, Thackeray launched a fresh attack on ally BJP, saying that there are no ideals left in the party. He further alleged that the saffron party is no longer saffron as anyone with money can join it, PTI reported. “The saffron flag under which you had been working with Chintaman Wanaga is not saffron anymore. There are no ideals left in that party. You get entry into the party if you show a (money) bag. The honest people I have with me are my money bags. We do not get lured by money,” Thackeray was quoted as saying. His remarks came when he was addressing a rally for Sena candidate Shrinivas Wanaga for the upcoming Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for May 28.

