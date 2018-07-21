Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena cheered Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and delivering an aggressive speech in the Parliament. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi stunned PM Modi by hugging him. "His act shows that he is graduated from the real school of politics," Sanjay Raut said.

BJP’s ally partner Shiv Sena on Saturday praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his aggressive speech and hug to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament during the debate ahead no-confidence motion. Although Rahul Gandhi’s act was criticised by other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Shiv Sena, ally partner from Maharashtra supported and lauded Congress chief for his act. Shiv Sena also boycotted the parliamentarian works on Friday.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said, “It is clear that Rahul Gandhi has graduated from “the real school of politics.” Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi’s hug was a shock for the Prime Minister. “This wasn’t a hug, but a shock to PM Modi,” Raut said.

“People are calling it drama, but there is drama in politics,” he added. Uddhav Thackeray’s party was the only member of NDA, who had admitted that Rahul Gandhi has to potential to lead the country.

In democracy, voice of the Opposition should be heard first even if it consists of one person. Even we (Shiv Sena) will speak when it is required. During voting, whatever Uddav Thakachey directs us, we will do: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on #NoConfidence motion pic.twitter.com/rnAVQLwvfo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

Shiv Sena ditched BJP at the last movement by not participating in the no-confidence motion. Sanjay Raut added that Uddhav Thackeray’s has the guts and courage to take such decisions and he has demonstrated it.

Another Sena heavyweight leader Anandrao Adsul said, “Shiv Sena is the party which always follows the directive of party chief. We have decided to take a principled stand after the government made so many mistakes on land acquisition, demonetization.”

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi had pointed a list of jumlas (Fake and unfulfilled promises) of Narendra Modi government and said that Carter failed in most of the departments in last 4 years.

