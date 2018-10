The Shiv Sena on Monday released the first list of its candidates for Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2018.

The Shiv Sena on Monday released the first list of its candidates for Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections which is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2018. The candidate list was issued in the presence of Shiv Sena chief in Madhya Pradesh Bhai Thadeshwar Mahawar, party’s national coordinator Gulab Chand Dubey, former state chief Suresh Gurjar and party leaders Mukesh Srivastva, Dhanraj Dubey and Dharm Sena chief Prakash Sonwan, Mangilal Saini and Sailendra Raikawar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More