Shiv Sena has taken a dig at BJP after its break-up with TDP over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he was not surprised by the decision and expected more parties to walk out of the alliance. He added that the allies did not enjoy good relations with the saffron party any longer and it was only a matter of time that their grudges came out in open.

He added that the allies did not enjoy good relations with the saffron party any longer and it was only a matter of time that their grudges came out in open. ”Allies no longer have good relations with BJP. Gradually their grudges will spill out and eventually they’ll walk out of the alliance,” he said. TDP had decided to snap the ties with BJP on Wednesday. Party chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that the party was forced to take the painful decision as it did not have any other option.

Unhappy with the Centre for refusing to fulfill its demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had threatened to break alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Following two ministers of TDP in Modi govt — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhary were asked to step down. According to the reports, all 125 MLAs and 34 MLCS of TDP were in favour of the breakup of the alliance at a party meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

