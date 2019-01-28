Shiv Sena to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra alone, denies alliance proposal from BJP: Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve on Monday also made it clear that there is no proposal of 24-24 seat-sharing formula with ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra alone, denies alliance proposal from BJP: Shiv Sena, the key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in Maharashtra, has decided to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state alone, reports said on Monday. In a similar manner, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve on Monday made it clear that there is no proposal of 24-24 seat-sharing formula with ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Shiv Sena took the decision at a crucial meeting held in Mumbai today. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray reportedly took the decision to not forge an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming general elections. Thackeray met the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and sought their opinion on the alliance with the BJP. Just minutes after the Sena decided to go solo in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, it decided to raise the Rafale fighter issue in Parliament against the ruling dispensation.

After the party meeting in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said they are the big brother in Maharashtra, they were the big brother and will stay the big brother. Raut said Sena leaders discussed Rafale and the issue of drought in Maharashtra. Speaking on reports of the BJP and the Shiv Sena to fight on equal number of seats, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he has no information about it, the media people know more. Currently, the party doesn’t have any such proposal, and they are not sitting in Maharashtra to accept such a proposal.

Speaking on the 10 per cent EWS quota to General Category, Udhav Thackrey said that people with an annual income of 8 lakh must be exempted from paying Income Tax Since they have been labelled them poor.

In 2014, the Sena had contested 20 seats and won 18 while the BJP fought over 24 seats and emerged victorious in 23 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance bagged 41 seats, while the NCP-Congress got only 6 seats.

Maharashtra has the second largest Lok Sabha seats (48) after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

Currently, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are at loggerheads over several issues. Earlier, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray had trolled the NDA government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam of 11,400 crores.

