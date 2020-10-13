Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, but no final decision has been taken on pre-poll alliance yet.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, but no final decision has been taken on pre-poll alliance yet, said party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday. Raut, however, added that talks are ongoing with local parties for an alliance in the state and he will be visiting Patna shortly.

Sanjay Raut said to reporters that Shiv Sena would contest 40-50 seats, there was no talk about alliance with anyone till then. He said that he would go to Patna next week. He added that the local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, wanted to talk to them.

However, Raut refused to state anything about talks with its pre-existing ally in the Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Bihar.

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led Mahagathbandhan comprises Congress and Left parties, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others, in the state.

The Lok Janashakti Party led by president Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo in this election, however, it has said it was willing to enter into a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is going to polls in three phases. Voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results will be out on November 10.

