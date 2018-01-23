Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the party will fight 2019 General and Maharashtra assembly elections alone. Shiv Sena which is currently an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Centre and State, has now decided to go alone in the forthcoming 2019 elections. The party at many fronts in the recent past has been vocal against various government policies and the way of its functioning at the Centre.

After a period of long going threats, Shiv Sena on Tuesday cleared the air on whether it will ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 General Elections and Maharashtra Assembly polls, party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that it will fight in the forthcoming elections alone. The party which is currently aligned with the BJP in both the center and state has decided to go alone in the two major elections of 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have aligned for the past 25 years irrespective of the fact whether they have been into power or not. In the recent past, Shiv Sena at many fronts had raised voice against the function of the current BJP-led government at the center and criticised various policies and the way the government has worked on to bring reforms.

The decision to go solo was taken in the party’s national executive meet. Party leader Sanjay Raut had moved a resolution in this regard. Meanwhile, speaking at Shiv Sena’s national executive meet in Mumbai, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said, “We will fight elections in every state for the cause of Hindutva, I take this vow today.” Further hitting out at PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray said, “PM calls himself ‘pant pradhan’, all he does is travel abroad, he took Israeli PM to Ahmedabad, why not to Lal Chowk in Srinagar? Why couldn’t he have done a roadshow in Srinagar? Had he hoisted tricolour in Lal chowk, we would have felt sense of pride towards our PM.”

PM calls himself 'Pant Pradhan',all he does is travel abroad,he took Israeli PM to Ahmedabad,why not to Lal Chowk in Srinagar? Why couldn't he have done a roadshow in Srinagar? Had he hoisted tricolour in Lal chowk,we would have felt sense of pride towards our PM:Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/EEIW6jcB9i — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray even targeted Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari saying, “He came to Maharashtra and insulted the Navy which guards our borders here. People of armed forces are the ones with real 56 inch chest, how can you insult them?”

Nitin Gadkari came to Maharashtra and insulted the Navy which guards our borders here. People of armed forces are the ones with real 56 inch chest, how can you insult them?: Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena's national executive meet in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/edW1Qkv4Jr — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018