Just two days after Shiv Sena scion Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah shook hands of friendship to strengthen the sour ties between the two parties, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday again reignited the talks of a potential breakdown of the alliance. Kadam said that if the BJP is not willing to go ahead with the agreed upon 50-50 share of Chief Minister’s chair in Maharashtra, in case of victory, then it should break the pact with the Shiv Sena.

While speaking to media, the Shiv Sena leader stressed that during the recently-held talks between the two parties, BJP had agreed that both the parties will hold the chief minister post for an equal interval of time i.e. a Shiv Sena CM for 2 ½ years and a BJP CM for the next 2 ½ years. He added that now there are rumours that the party with a higher number of MLAs would appoint the CM. He went on to say that if the BJP has a problem with sharing the equal number of seats then it should break the alliance.

While talking to IANS, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray said that both the BJP and Shiv Sena would fight on the equal number of seats, adding irrespective of seats won, will share power and posts of equal time.

A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena chief in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the alliance between the party ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

