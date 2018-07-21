After the no-confidence motion moved by TDP and Congress was defeated after an acrimonious debate, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has come out to say that PM Modi might have won but Rahul has won hearts of people. Shiv Sena had decided to abstain from the voting and debate on the no-confidence motion.

Shiv Sena said that Narendra Modi might have won like France but Congress President Rahul Gandhi has won the hearts like the Croatians in the World Cup final.

After the unprecedented hug and wink episode and the result of the no-confidence motion at the parliament, the BJP is reportedly on cloud 9 asserting that it has won the battle, but its ally from Maharashtra thinks on the contrary. Drawing a parallel between the FIFA World Cup final and the no-trust motion, Shiv Sena said that Narendra Modi might have won like France but Congress President Rahul Gandhi has won the hearts like the Croatians in the World Cup final.

In the football World Cup final, France won (the title), but Croatia is remembered for the manner in which they played. Rahul is now being talked in the same way. When one plays such politics, he moves four-five steps ahead,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was quoted by PTI as saying.

On being asked about the hug given by Rahul to Modi, Raut said that such gestures were meant to attract attention. However, he added that if Rahul did it to give a jolt to Modi then he certainly succeeded.

Responding to Modi’s speech, Raut said that the speech was like a prime minister’s speech and it was not right to compare the speeches of the 2 leaders. But he asserted that Rahul’s speech being discussed at the same level was a big thing.

Raut described the defeat of the no-trust motion as not at all surprising as the NDA enjoys a majority in the Lok Sabha.

“Power has its own strengths and there is the fear element as well. The country frequently listens to the PM, but heard Rahul (in his new form) for the first time,” Raut was quoted as saying by PTI.

The no-confidence motion against Modi was defeated by a margin of 325-126. The motion moved by BJP former ally TDP, saw Shiv Sena abstaining from voting. The voting took place after an acrimonious debate that witnessed Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Modi who took a jibe at the incident, saying, he was in a hurry to unseat him and grab the PM’s post.

