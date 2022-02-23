A total of six people have been arrested and 12 are being questioned by the state police in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case, said BM Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of police, Shivamogga on Tuesday.

“The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan and Abdul Afnan,’ said Prasad. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of the district Selvamani R announced that CrPC section 144 has been extended by two more days till Friday morning.

“Curfew extended in the district, movement allowed from 6 am to 9 am. Schools will be shut for another 2 days. Next course of action to be decided based on the situation,” said Selvamani. The Superintendent of police also informed to press that there were two cases registered against the victim Harsha. “A rioting case and a matter of hurting religious sentiments in 2016-17,” said Prasad.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra earlier said, “There’s calm in Shivamogga…KS Eshwarappa didn’t lead the procession (for taking the body of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to his home). He was in procession as local MLA.”

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.