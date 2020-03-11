Shivani Jha, the wild card entrant in the Colors reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is an actor by profession and is relatively new in the industry with her only acting experience being in the Marathi film Lagi Toh Chagi, the actor has a Youtube channel where she posts lifestyle videos but has uploaded only 3 photos till date.

Shivani is popular on Tik Tok with over 1 lakh followers where she regularly posts Tik Tok videos of herself either dancing to the tune of songs or just following the trends of the time.

Her Instagram presence is quite commendable as well with over 1 lakh followers on Instagram as well where she uses her reach to promote brands and act as a social media influencer.