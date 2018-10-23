The family politics in Uttar Pradesh registered a huge speed breaker on Tuesday after Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav announced his new political party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL). He made the annoucement just a few weeks after he launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

The family politics in Uttar Pradesh registered a huge speed breaker on Tuesday after Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav announced his new political party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL). He made the annoucement just a few weeks after he launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM). However, he is still continuing to be an SP member and a legislator from Etawah’s Jaswant Nagar district.

Addressing a gathering, the minister said that the party has been registered with the Election Commission under the name Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL). Reports claim that Shivpal was making efforts to launch his own political party since 2017, however, hoping for an agreement with nephew Akhilesh Yadav made him continue with the SP and he did not approach his desire vehemently.

He made the announcement at a membership programme of the SSM that was organised by his supporters and associate and former minister Sharda Pratap Shukla. During his address, Shukla claimed that the PSPL will emerge as a big force in the state.

Following an altercation with nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal launched the SSM on August 29. Most of the times, he had complained of being neglected in the party.

Reiterating his stance, Shivpal Yadav claimed that he always wanted unity in the party, however, neither he nor Mulayam Singh Yadav got the due respect under Akhilesh Yadav.

Launching a veiled attack at the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal said that he was forced to leave the party because of some sycophants. However, he will not allow such thins in his party and everybody will be having the freedom to express their views in his party. He has also announced that his party will contest for all the 80 constituencies in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

