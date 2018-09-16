Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday said that his new political front Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) wants to field former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shivpal Singh Yadav also added that his new party will contest on all 80 seats Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh and will be grateful if Mulayam Singh Yadav will hold the party command.

Former Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who recently formed his own political front Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), is eying to field former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Shivpal Singh Yadav in a presser said that he wants Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest 2019 polls from the Mainpuri. Shivpal Singh Yadav also added it will be a great honour if Mulayam Singh Yadav will accept the become the president of the SSM.

“We will very much like to field him as our candidate from Mainpuri, rest is on him,” said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav has already announced that his Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said that he has formed the party with blessings of his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav and soon many heavyweight SP leaders and party cadres will join the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM).

