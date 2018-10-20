Samajwadi Secular Morcha chief Shivpal Singh Yadav announced that his party will not field a candidate against former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2019 General Elections. Shivpal Singh Yadav said that his party will contest on all Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in 2019 polls except Mainpuri from where Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest.

The Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) chief and former SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced that his party will not field a candidate against the Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2019 General Elections. A few months ago, Shivpal Singh Yadav formed a new political front and had announced to contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In a presser, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that he invited his elder brother, Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest 2019 polls on SSM’s ticket. “The Samajwadi Secular Morcha will support Mulayam Singh if he chooses to contest the elections from any other party,” Shivpal Singh Yadav said. He also added that SSM will not field its candidate on the seat from where ‘Netaji’ will be contesting, but it will contest all the other seats in the state.

A few days ago, SSM chief Shivpal Singh Yadav offered his elder brother and Samajwadi stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest elections on SSM’s ticket from Mainpuri. The statement came after both the heavyweight politician shared the stage in Lucknow during a public event. The programme was organised to mark the death anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. After the program, Shivpal Singh Yadav told media that he has blessings of his elder brother. He also said that his party will not tie up with BJP for the 2019 polls.

आज डॉ. राममनोहर लोहिया जी की 51वी पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित गोष्ठी में हम सब के श्रद्धेय नेता जी ने लोहिया जी की प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए । राम मनोहर लोहिया की पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर उनके 51 भाषणों की सीडी भी जारी हुई। pic.twitter.com/IRLN9sqLg8 — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) October 12, 2018

Shivpal Singh Yadav had left the Samajwadi Party after serving for over 2 decades and floated his own party on August 29 after a dispute with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More