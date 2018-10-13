His statement comes a day after he was allocated former bungalow of BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh government-led by Yogi Adityanath. Shivpal Yadav quit the Samajwadi Party in August this year - two years after he was sidelined in a family feud.

Samajwadi Secular Morcha chief Shivpal Yadav has offered his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest elections on his party ticket. His statement comes after Samajwadi Party founder shared a stage with him at a public function in Lucknow. The programme was organised to mark the death anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Addressing media on the sidelines of programme held on Friday, Shivpal Yadav said that he has the blessings of his elder brother. He further reiterated that his party will not stitch an alliance with BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

His statement comes a day after he was allocated former bungalow of BSP Supremo Mayawati in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh government-led by Yogi Adityanath. The sprawling bungalow is located in Raj Bhawan colony of Uttar Pradesh capital. Mayawati had vacated the bungalow in June this year after Supreme Court’s order. The allotment is being seen as a result of the proximity of Shivpal Yadav with BJP. Rubbishing claims, he said the bungalow has been allocated to me as a senior member of the state assembly.

आज डॉ. राममनोहर लोहिया जी की 51वी पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित गोष्ठी में हम सब के श्रद्धेय नेता जी ने लोहिया जी की प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए । राम मनोहर लोहिया की पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर उनके 51 भाषणों की सीडी भी जारी हुई। pic.twitter.com/IRLN9sqLg8 — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) October 12, 2018

Last month, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had shared the stage with his son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. It was a major setback for Shivpal Yadav, who had announced to field his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Shivpal Yadav quit the Samajwadi Party in August this year – two years after he was sidelined in a family feud. Shivpal Yadav has made it clear that his party will contest elections on all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the next general election.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More