The family feud in the Samajwadi Party seems to have been reignited after the Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav floated his independent party on Wednesday morning. After floating Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), Shivpal Yadav said that his party will be contesting the upcoming 2091 Lok Sabha polls. After floating his own party, the rebel Samajwadi Party leader further called upon all the other members of the party who have been neglected, to join his party. Shivpal Yadav who had announced his new party said that he is floating his party after taking blessings from his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Talking to media after floating his new party, Shivpal Yadav said that his elder brother and former chief minister of Lucknow, Mulayam Singh Yadav will also join his morcha soon. Talking to TOI, Shivpal Yadav said that after bringing together the neglected leaders of Samajwadi Party his Morcha will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that he himself would be carrying out the campaigns on August 31 from Muzaffarnagar.

He said that he has decided his future course of action and now it is upto Akhilesh Yadav to decide what action he wants to take. Reports suggest that UP cabinet minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had met the rebel Samajwadi Party leader, Shivpal Yadav a few days ago. Meanwhile, Amar Singh said that he was taking Yadav to meet a senior BJP leader but he backed out at the last moment.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP was behind Shivpal Yadav’s new party. He added that he was all prepared to face such plots ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

