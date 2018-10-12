The official bungalow of BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow, which she vacated in June after Supreme Court's order, has been allotted to Samajwadi Secular Morcha president Shivpal Yadav on Friday, reports said. It comes at a time when speculations are rife that Shivpal may join hands with BJP of upcoming elections including 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The official bungalow of BSP supremo Mayawati in Lucknow, which she vacated in June after Supreme Court’s order, has been allotted to Samajwadi Secular Morcha president Shivpal Yadav on Friday, reports said. It comes at a time when speculations are rife that Shivpal may join hands with BJP of upcoming elections including 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, Shivpal Yadav had denied reports which claimed that his party may stitch an alliance with the saffron party for upcoming elections.

Two other former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh – Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh Yadav – had also vacated their official bungalows after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Earlier, the BSP chief maintained that 13-A Mall Avenue was not her residence but a memorial dedicated to her party founder Kanshi Ram.

