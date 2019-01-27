Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav announced on Saturday that he will be contesting the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The party chief made the announcement at a Republic Day gathering in a college in Etawah. At the gathering, Shivpal Singh also mocked the recently-formed SP-BSP alliance of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Shivpal Yadav, President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced that he will be contesting the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the elections, the party chief will be facing the test of the ballot against incumbent MP Akshay Yadav, son of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav. Speaking at a Republic Day gathering at a college in Etawah, Shivpal Yadav took a jibe at recently-formed SP-BSP alliance by asking how can Akhilesh Yadav call Mayawati his bua when he or SP founder Mulayam Singh never made her their sister.

Pointing fingers at Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav added that the SP politician cannot be trusted as he has not only betrayed him but also his father Mulayam Singh. In September 2018, Shivpal announced the formation of his new party Pragatisheel Samajwadi party after a fallout with SP leader Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PSPL chief said that the centre cannot witness the formation of the next government in 2019 without the support of his party. He added that PSPL will come to power in Lucknow in 2022.

In the build-up to 2019 elections, SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati have joined hands to contest on an equal number of seats. However, the bua-bhatija alliance will not be fielding any candidates against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in their respective seats.

