Shivpuri Constituency Assembly Elections 2018: Located in the northwest region of Madhya Pradesh, the constituency is currently held by Yashodhara Raje Scindia of BJP. She wrested the power from Congress’ Birendra Raghuwanshi in 2013 having secured 50.14 percent of the votes. In 2018 Assembly polls, she’s up against Siddharth Lada of the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh is currently ruled by BJP with 165 seats out of the 230-member Assembly seats. Congress was reduced to 58 seats from 71 seats in 2008, while the BJP added 22 seats in its kitty, up from 143 in 2008. In the current Assembly BSP supremo, Mayawati holds 4 seats and 3 seats are held by Independent candidates.

In terms of the male/female ratio, the current Assembly comprises of 200 males and 30 females. The population of the district is 1,725,818 as per the 2011 India census. This put the city at number 280 out of the 640 most populated districts in India. It has a sex ratio of 877 females to every 1000 males.

In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj-led BJP is seeking 4th term, but given the anti-incumbency factor, let alone the reports of public anger against the govt, Congress seems to have the upper hand in the polls. However, the grand old party’s winning prospects have been marred by reports of a rift among, Kamal Nath, who has been made the election in-charge, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, a close aide of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

