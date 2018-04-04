The babas who were granted the MoS status are Bhayyu Maharaj, Pandit Yogendra Mahant, Computer Baba, Hariharanand Maharaj and Narmadanand Maharaj. These leaders will enjoy the same perks as any other minister of state because of their membership in the committee designated to carry out efforts for river Narmada's conservation

Five religious leaders were accorded Minister of State status by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh. All the five leaders are members of a committee which was set up for the conservation of river Narmada and hence the status was granted to them. This move has raised eyebrows within opposition which is claiming that MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is employing such tactics in order to gain political mileage ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The babas who were granted the MoS status are Bhayyu Maharaj, Pandit Yogendra Mahant, Computer Baba, Hariharanand Maharaj and Narmadanand Maharaj. These leaders will enjoy the same perks as any other minister of state because of their membership in the committee designated to carry out efforts for river Narmada’s conservation. On being granted the MoS rank, Computer Baba said, “We thank the government on behalf of the ‘sadhu’ community for showing trust in us. We will try our best to work for the welfare of the society.”

We thank the govt on behalf of the 'sadhu' community for showing trust in us, we will try our best to work for welfare of the society: Computer Baba, on being granted Minister of State rank by #MadhyaPradesh govt. pic.twitter.com/wfKXmaroGL — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

While speaking to media, a General Administration Department spokesman explained, “On March 31, these five religious leaders were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada river. As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status.”

However, this move has left the opposition perplexed as many Congress leaders have attacked the Madhya Pradesh government for trying to score political points. “It’s a gimmick to score political points. This is also an effort by the chief minister (Shivraj Chauhan) to wash off his sins. He ignored conservation of the Narmada,” said Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

But Rajnish Agarwal, BJP spokesman from the state, retaliated to the accusations of Congress. He said, “Saints and seers were accorded the MoS status to make their work of environment and river conservation easy. The saints were roped in for the Narmada conservation work to ensure public participation.”

