Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that cities in his state in the coming 5 years will be prettiest, cleanest and development than those in the United States. The Chief Minister made the statement while inaugurating various developmental projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in the state. Madhya Pradesh will witness upcoming assembly elections later this year.

Cities in Madhya Pradesh will be more developed than in US, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a public address said that cities in his state will be better than United States in the coming 5 years. The Chief Minister, who is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, made the statement while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore. Addressing a gathering in Sagar, Chief Minister had said that they will be making cities in Madhya Pradesh better than USA in the coming five years. The cities in Madhya Pradesh will prettiest, cleanest and developed than US.

Further speaking on development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government is making efforts to develop the state, its cities and in the coming five years, cities will be more developed, cleaners. Assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: One nation one poll: TMC, DMK and others express opposition against simultaneous elections

It seems that Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 is not going to be an easy way out for the BJP. After eating BJP’s seats in Gujarat earlier this year, the Congress is gearing up for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections very seriously. Also the anti-incumbency factor may play a major role in deciding the winner.

On the other side, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been ruling the state since 2005, if registers a victory in 2018 also, then it is certainly going to be a big boost for the BJP, ahead of the other states elections in Rajasthan, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Tham Luang cave rescue: 6 out of 12 boys evacuated from cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand

Previously, Shivraj Singh Chouhan while boasting about Madhya Pradesh infrastructure during a business conference last year said that the condition of roads in his state was better than those in the United States.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More