Shivraj Singh Chouhan concedes BJP’s defeat in Madhya Pradesh: Outgoing Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan conceded his party’s defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections in the state at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said he worked for the people of the state for 15 years and respects the public mandate. He also congratulated Congress leader Kamal Nath for his party’s victory and took the onus of BJP’s defeat on himself. The former MP chief minister accepted the BJP ‘s defeat at a time when his party claimed that the Congress failed to acquire an absolute majority in the state.

On Wednesday, Chouhan met Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister. After tendering his resignation letter, He said Ab mein mukt hoon (I am free now). Chouhan also told reporters that the BJP will not stake claim to form a government in the state as it did not get a clear majority. According to the latest data on election results and leads on early Wednesday, the Congress secured 114 seats in the 230-member state Assembly. State Congress leader Kamal Nath paid a courtesy visit to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter’s residence today.

The Congress witnessed a neck to neck battle in Madhya Pradesh with the BJP, however, it managed to win by slender mark-0.1%. The BJP’s largest reduction of vote share was in Malwa Tribal region, where the vote share declined by 5.8%.

The party also made significant gains in Scheduled Caste-reserved seats, where it won 42.4 of votes. The BJP’s vote share also declined by almost 7% in urban areas, where the Rahul Gandhi-led party made decisive victories.

