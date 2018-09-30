Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the establishment of a Gau Mantralaya (cow ministry) in the poll-bound state for the preservation and protection of cows. Chouhan made the announcement at an event in Khajuraho just days before the model code of conduct kicks-in the state. Chouhan on Sunday said that more sanctuaries will be set up by exploring the availability of land as the country's first cow sanctuary established near Susner is not enough for a large number of cows.

If all goes well, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to host a cow ministry and the ministry will replace the Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board. After the BJP came to power in Rajasthan with Vasundhara Raje as chief minister in December 2013, she announced a ministry for the protection of cows which was later transformed to a department after the move struck a constitutional hurdle since states are not empowered set up new ministries.

Spiritual leader and chairman of the executive council of the board Swami Akhileshwarnand, who was recently elevated to the rank of a cabinet minister by the Madhya Pradesh government, had demanded to form a ‘Gau Mantralaya’ (Cow Ministry) to serve the cattle better.

Madhya Pradesh is having highest cow population in the country. As per the figures released by the animal husbandry department, the total cow population in Madhya Pradesh is 1.96 crore against the total livestock population of 7.8 crores which is almost 6 percent of the country’s livestock population.

