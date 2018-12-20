Boosting the confidence of BJP cadres, workers in the state after losing assembly elections, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that tiger abhi zinda hai, assuring the party workers that there was no need to worry as he wasn't going anywhere.

Even though Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lost the elections but he did not let the political spirit inside him die. Earlier also during the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan not only attended the ceremony but displayed his sportsmanship at the stage wishing the winning party leaders and hugging each other.

Speaking to media persons earlier in the day, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his party is not defeated but only lagged behind by few seats despite getting more votes. He also added that the ruling party (now Congress) will get full support for development, but they will argue if people in the state not found satisfied.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan: BJP is not defeated, BJP only lagged behind by a few seats despite getting more votes. They (ruling party) have our support for development. But if the public faces any inconvenience, then we will fight for people. pic.twitter.com/oBj6jToxjj — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress won a total of 114 seats, just 2 short of the majority 116 seats mark but was able to form the government with the support of independent MLAs and other regional parties. On the other side, the BJP got 109 seats, failing to form the government for the 4th consecutive time.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for 3 consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018. Political analysts say that it was the anti-incumbency in the state which led BJP to lose the elections in the state. Also, party’s equation with the farmers of the state contributed to BJP’s defeat.

Meanwhile, delivering on the pre-poll promises made by Congress, the party within hours after coming into power waived-off the farm loan and said that what was promised to farmers before the elections has been delivered.

