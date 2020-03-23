BJP's Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday, sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. BJP leader took oath at 9 pm at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh by Governor Lalji Tandon.

Madhya Pradesh politics: After 15 months away from the seat of power, BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the 4th time. The BJP leader was sworn in on Monday in Bhopal by Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. He will be the 32nd CM of the state and is the first to be CM for the 4th time.

Senior party leaders were present at the ceremony but wore masks due to the coronavirus outbreak and were seen sitting a metre away from each other. A few leaders also joined the ceremony on video conferencing. After taking the oath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted his thanks to party members for their support. He said the fight against coronavirus will be the priority, rest will come after it. He also urged the party leaders to celebrate the oath-taking ceremony but not to go out on the streets.

Earlier, Congress leader Kamal Nath served as the MP Chief Minister from December 17, 2018 to March 23, 2020. 22 Congress MLAs said to be loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party after the Gwalior royal joined the BJP. Scindia had been in the Congress for more than 18 years but because of being overlooked by the Congress high command successively, he is said to have joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath resigned after the Supreme Court ordered a swift floor test. He stepped down on Friday morning ahead of the vote which was to be held in the MP Assembly by that evening.

आप की शुभकामनाओं के लिए हृदय की गहराइयों से धन्यवाद। मेरी सबसे पहली प्राथमिकता #COVIDー19 से मुक़ाबला है। बाक़ी सब बाद में… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 23, 2020

जिन 22 पूर्व विधायकों ने अपनी पार्टी की सदस्यता त्याग कर @BJP4India की सदस्यता ग्रहण की है, मैं उन साथियों के प्रति आभार प्रकट करता हूँ और उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूँ। मैं उन्हें आश्वस्त करता हूँ कि उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरूंगा और उनके विश्वास को कभी टूटने नहीं दूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 23, 2020

