Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: A defamation case has been filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for dragging Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan name in the Panama papers scandal. Rahul Gandhi had taken Shivraj Singh Chouhan son's name during a poll rally in the state.

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: A defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been filed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikey Chouhan for dragging laters name in the Panama papers scandal. The move has come a day after Chief Minister himself had said that he will file a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for dragging and accusing him and his family in scams like Panama Papers and Vyapam. Speaking on the issue, Shivraj’s son Kartikey Chouhan’s lawyer said that a defamation case has been filed against Rahul Gandhi for dragging his name in the Panama Papers scam. Kartikey’s lawyer said that his client name was taken with a criminal intention.

Rahul Gandhi during a poll rally in Jhabua ahead of the forthcoming Assembly Elections in the state alleged that Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son name had appeared in Panama papers, however, no action was taken against him. Further slamming the ruling government in the state, Rahul Gandhi compared the situation with Pakistan and said even Pakistan acted against its former Prime Minister when his name had appeared in the Panama papers. However, earlier today, Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at the BJP saying that the party was involved in so much corruption due to which he got confused. He said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan name was not in the Panama papers but was involved in other scams e-tendering and Vyapam scams.

Kartikey Chouhan has filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his statement 'MP CM's son's name was mentioned in Panama Papers leaks,'during a political rally y'day. This is a objectionable statement given with a criminal intention:S Srivastava,lawyer of Kartikey Chouhan pic.twitter.com/2Z0T283ghM — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Panama papers scam was touted as a big scandal when it came in the public domain. The papers had names of influential people across the world and professions. Meanwhile, the intensity of such political attacks between the two national parties BJP and Congress is only to rise ahead of the assembly elections in the state, scheduled to take place later next month. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, two other key states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will also witness high stake assembly elections in November-December.

