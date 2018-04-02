In a shocker being reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 5-year-old step son was rescued by the police after it was found that his mother was scrubbing him with stone to make his look fair. The accused lady had adopted the child some 1.5 years back from Uttarakhand. Reports suggested that the lady was caught with a disbelief that scrubbing the body of her 5-year-old child with stone will make him look fair.

In current society, the people seem to have been caught up in disbelief that being fairer skin is always better. Recently, an infant was rescued by ChildLine and Nishatpura Police officers after they found that the mother of the child had been torturing him by scrubbing him with stone under a strange belief that it would make his body fair. Reports suggested that the accused had adopted the child from Uttarakhand. Reports suggested that the lady was caught with a disbelief that scrubbing the body of her 5-year-old child with stone will make him look fair.

The matter was highlighted after the daughter of woman’s elder sister reported the incident to the Madhya Pradesh Police. After the matter was registered, police along with Child rescue team rushed to spot and the child was rescued. Reports suggested that the complainant had told police that accused mother, Sudha Tiwari, had adopted the child from Uttarakhand some 1.5 years back. The complainant further added that Sudha who had been working as a government teacher was unhappy by the complexion of the child and had started treating him with different things just to make him look fairer.

In the complaint filed, it was found that the mother was suggested by someone that scrubbing the child with stone will make him fair. During the rescue operations, the child was found be badly bruised with scars and injuries all over his body. After being rescued, the child was rushed to the nearby hospital where he is currently being treated. The child will be produced before the child welfare commission today. In the complaint, Shobha also alleged that the adoption agency also failed to do the regular follow-ups. Talking to TOI the child also said that her mother does not allow him to go to school and instead take him along to her government school. Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) chairman Raghvendra Sharma told TOI that he was aware about the case and will be taking a serious action in this regard.

