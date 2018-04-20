On Thursday, another incident of rape was reported in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh. Where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a 25-year-old man. Police has arrested the accused and the victim's body has been sent for the postmortem. The accused has admitted that he killed the minor by smashing her head with a stone.

The accused is identified as a friend to the groom who is arrested by the police. Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said accused Uttam Sahu, 25, admitted to the rape and subsequent murder of the girl by hitting her head with a stone in Bagharra village. He lured the girl away and committed the crime. Her body was found dumped in a dry riverbed in the village. The incident happened when everyone was involved in the wedding procession.

Earlier, The Unnao and Kathua rape incidents shook the country as the crimes happened with 8-year-old and 17-year-old girls. The outrage hit the streets in many cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Bhopal and across Kerala as public outrage over a spate of rapes and murders of children spiralled in the country. Congress president Rahul Gandhi with other leaders protested with a candle march at India gate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented his worries by saying crimes against women is crime against society. “A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters?”

