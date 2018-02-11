In UP's Allahabad, a 26-year-old law student died after he was allegedly beaten with bricks and hockey sticks outside a restaurant in Katra bazar area. After the incident, law student admitted to coma of a nearby hospital on Saturday and later on Sunday he succumbed to injuries. In the initial investigation, police have identified the main accused, Vijay Shankar, but no one has been arrested so far.

In a shocking incident, a 26-year old law student, Dilip Saroj, was brutally beaten to death in Katra bazar area of Allahabad’s Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, a distressing video came out, in which outside a restaurant a group of men can be clearly seen beating the law student with hockey sticks, broken pipe and bricks. After the incident, the law student was admitted to the nearby hospital into the coma on Saturday and later on Sunday he succumbed to injuries. In the initial investigation, police have identified the main accused seen in the video, Vijay Shankar, who works for Indian Railways, but no one has been arrested after hours of incident.

Colonelganj inspector, Awadhesh Singh said, “A restaurant owner, Amit Upadhyay informed police Saroj and his friends had come to the restaurant on Saturday night. They had an argument with some men who came in an SUV who started assaulting the students”. The video was reportedly shot by a passerby with his mobile phone, shows the Saroj lying unconscious outside a restaurant. As per the police, the accused men were drunk, beat him after which a passerby tried to stop them but they started an argument with him.

The man who captured the video accused the police of coming too late and can also be heard in the video saying, ” “The police will turn up only after he is dead”. The owner of the restaurant also tried to stop the attackers but fails at last. Then the owner along with nearby peoples drive away the injured Saroj on the motorcycle to the hospital.

“We had gone for dinner at Kalika restaurant. After dinner, we were sitting on the stairs that lead to the restaurant. Three people came, pushed us, abused and went to the restaurant on the first floor. We followed them to the restaurant to confront them which is when they started beating us. I was hit with chairs too, but I managed to escape,” said Prakash Singh, one of Dilip’s friends and an eyewitness in the case. An FIR has been registered by the police and special teams have been formed by the police to arrest the all accused, said Sukriti Madhav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Allahabad.