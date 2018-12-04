Nine minor girls have disappeared from North Delhi's Dilshad Garden raising suspicion. The girls are said to have gone missing since the wee hours of the early morning on Sunday. An FIR in this regard has been filed in the GTB Enclave police station. Delhi Government has suspended the concerned official and superintendent of shelter home from service with immediate effect on the orders of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

In yet another shocking incident after the recent cases of shady shelter houses in Muzzafarpur and Bhopal, nine minor girls have disappeared from North Delhi’s Dilshad Garden raising suspicion. The girls are said to have gone missing since the wee hours of the early morning on Sunday. An FIR in this regard has been filed in the GTB Enclave police station. Delhi Government has temporarily terminated the concerned official and superintendent of shelter home from service with immediate effect on the orders of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The incident came in the open on Sunday morning while the girls were summoned for a headcount. the authorities of the concerned shelter home have pleaded non-guilty saying they had no whiff about the incident. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that the girls living in these shelter homes are subjected to human trafficking and prostitution. In complicity to the case it is possible that human traffickers and those who own brothels are involved in it as well, she said. She also said that she has written a letter to the Deputy CM of Delhi demanding swift and strict action against the officials who are in charge of these shelter homes.

This incident shows the plight of the inhabitants of the shelter as it comes after two massive sex scandals in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Odisha’s Dhenkanal. The dark underbelly of the Balika Bal Grih in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur came into light after a social audit of shelter homes in Bihar by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The owner of the shelter home called Brajesh Thakur is currently under the CBI’s remand.

A similar incident came into light after the inmates of the Good News India Dream Centre alleged that the CEO and caretaker of the shelter home are subjecting them to regular sexual harassment. This was an open violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development which had directed all the states to audit the shelter homes in the wake of the Muzzafarpur and Deoria incidents.

