In a bizarre incident being reported from Haryana, a second-year student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya has been booked by the police for firing shots at his professor. The incident took place on Tuesday morning while the professor was sitting in the staff room. Taking the cognizance of the matter, the police have formed two teams which are simultaneously questioning the students as well as the teachers. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

In a shocking incident being reported from Haryana, a college professor was brutally shot dead by his student. The reports suggested that the professor was sitting in the staff room at the time when the incident took place. As per people present at the time of the incident, the accused student entered the college premises with a loaded gun and opened fire at the professor in the staff room. The tragic incident took place on the morning of March 13 at Shaheed Dalbir Singh Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya. The college is located at village post office Pipli, Haryana.

Soon after the tragic incident took place, the Haryana Police rushed to the spot and registered a complaint in the matter. The accused was identified to be a second-year student. While the authorities are still investigating the motive behind the murder, sources claim that personal anonymity could be the reason behind the brutal step taken by the student. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that other teachers and students are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Sources suggest that the accused has been identified as Jagmal.

ALSO READ: Delhi women set new goals! Zero fined for driving under influence of alcohol in 2017

While the matter is being currently investigated by two separate teams, it has been found that this is not the first time a student from Haryana took such a step against their teacher. Earlier in the month of January, it was found that a student of Class 12 allegedly shot dead his school’s principal. During investigations, it was found that the accused used his father’s licensed pistol to kill the principal of his school. The 18-year-old accused was later nabbed by the police from the spot. Reports suggest that the accused, a commerce student, fired 4 shots at the 47-year-old principal. The deceased succumbed to the injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Former Goa minister Mickky Pacheco seen driving the car on a beach; video of misbehaviour goes viral

ALSO READ: Uber driver arrested for locking woman inside a car, harassing her; Uber says it was ‘identity theft’

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App